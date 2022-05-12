Local football legend starts free camp

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A local football legend is hosting a camp this Saturday.

Keyso Moss is hosting a free camp to kids ages 7 and up for the day in Anderson County.

The Upstate native and Moss Fitness owner said it’s the first year they’re hosting the event, but they hope to make it an annual event.

“Growing up, I said I wanted to get to the league so I can give back, that was my reason for going,” Keyso Moss said.

Moss’ eyes used to point to the NFL. “I did work outs with NFL teams, played in the NFL showcase and then had a couple of injuries.”

The TL Hanna graduate found a different path with a similar purpose after playing in college

“I still get to give back, I still get to do what I’ve always wanted to do,” Moss said.

Moss trained players who will now coach alongside him for the free football camp at Westside High School starting at 9am.

“It just makes me happy honestly to be able to teach people because that’s what I love to do is play football, be able to give back and teach other people, it’s just giving me joy,” Noah Suber said.

Suber met Keyso in the 10th grade at time he said was the most pivotal. Moss began training Suber, explaining the training was challenging but it was about building a stronger mentality as well.

“He has a whiteboard in the weight room that we walk into every day different quotes every day,” Suber said.

Moss said that he wants the players in the camp to feel like they have somewhere to turn to on and off the grid iron. Encouraging good grades and great athletism with guaranteed guidance.

“I want to let them know you can’t just check one box, you can’t just be a great athlete, you can’t just be great in class and not on the field, you have to check all boxes.”

The camp may only be one day but it’s a chance to hopefully connect with life long mentors.

“Just being able to be somebody that they can look up to and to come to whenever they need something,” Suber said.

Here is a link to register.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.