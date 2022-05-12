Solicitor: Man sentenced to 20 years after admitting to performing sexual acts on kids

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County General Sessions Court sentenced a man to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to sex crimes with a minor, according to Solicitor David Wagner’s office.

According to the office, James Douglas Brabham pled guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree. The solicitor’s office said Brabham had no prior criminal record before the charges for which he was just sentenced.

Brabham admitted to performing oral sex on and digitally penetrating the 10 and 9-year-old victims in the case on several occasions, according to the office.

Following Brabham’s plea, Solicitor Wagner made the following remarks:

“I would like to thank Assistant Solicitor Kristin Reeves for prosecuting this case, and for the diligence of Detective Adam Frederick in obtaining both written and audio confessions from this defendant. The predation of children is a heinous crime. Since the defendant is 66 years old, the 20 year sentence in this case is effectively a life sentence for him, and that is certainly what he deserves.”

