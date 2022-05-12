NC man sentenced for forcing minors into prostitution in Myrtle Beach, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Durham has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to forcing minors into prostitution in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

Court evidence said Myrtle Beach officers interviewed a 15-year-old runaway who reported she was a victim of human trafficking. Investigations into this claim revealed that sometime in March of 2019, Johnny Ricardo Thomas, 34, the 15-year-old victim, a second 16-year-old victim, and others traveled from North Carolina to the Myrtle Beach area and other places for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

According to one of the minors, Thomas told the victim he would sell her to someone worse who would do things like slice off her toes if she did not perform commercial sex acts. In a statement from that minor victim provided to the Court at Thomas’s sentencing, the victim said she still had night terrors, looks over her shoulder everywhere she goes and felt “disgusting, used, worthless, [and] empty.”

We’re told Thomas pleaded guilty to these crimes and was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system. Thomas was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

