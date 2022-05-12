Advertisement

NC SBI investigating use of force complaint against elementary SRO

An investigation is underway.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist in the investigation into an allegation against a school resource officer.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the SRO was placed on administrative leave after an incident at Fletcher Elementary School on May 9.

A spokesperson for the school district said a physical interaction occurred between the SRO and a student.

An internal investigation was conducted and the Henderson County sheriff requested SBI further investigate the matter.

The district did not release additional details due to the incident being a personnel matter.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation said their case is ongoing.

