Officials responding to crash involving school bus in Upstate

School bus crash on U.S. 123 in Greenville County.
School bus crash on U.S. 123 in Greenville County.(Viewer photo)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a crash involving a school bus near the Pickens County and Greenville County line.

The crash was reported on U.S. 123 near Easley.

Witnesses shared pictures of a school bus with front-end damage and an overturned truck.

The School District of Pickens County said a bus driver and one student were on board, but neither were injured. The student has been taken home safely.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

