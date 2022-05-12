Officials responding to crash involving school bus in Upstate

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a crash involving a school bus near the Pickens County and Greenville County line.

The crash was reported on U.S. 123 near Easley.

Witnesses shared pictures of a school bus with front-end damage and an overturned truck.

The School District of Pickens County said a bus driver and one student were on board, but neither were injured. The student has been taken home safely.

