VIDEO: Police responding to burglary arrest man on front porch

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department arrested one person while responding to a burglary call in Thursday afternoon.

The Anderson Police Department the burglary was at a home on West Whitner Street.

A witness says they saw police pull two men from underneath the porch of the home.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for further details.

