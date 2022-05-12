Political signs line NC streets ahead of primary

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are less than a week away from the North Carolina primary, with lots of candidates vying to get on the general election ballot.

Leading up to the election, you’d be hard pressed not to see political signs along roadways all over western North Carolina.

“There’s a point where there’s too many and I can’t see any of them at all,” said one North Carolina resident.

“I think they’re somewhat informational, but you get tired after a while,” added another.

But do political signs make a difference at the ballot box?

“Some political scientist out of Yale actually did a study and they found that yard signs, a lot of them can raise vote share by about 1.7 percentage points. That doesn’t sound like much, but in a tight election that could be a difference maker,” said Madison Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs at Western Carolina University Chris Cooper.

And it’s the local races that are impacted by political signs the most.

“When it comes to the bottom of the ballot, you get down there and you think who am I going to vote for sheriff, who exactly am I going to vote for for school board. You may not have all these other cues, name recognition matters and yard signs are one way to bring up name recognition,” explained Cooper.

The North Carolina primary is Tuesday, May 17.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.