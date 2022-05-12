Showers return Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A low pressure system off the Carolina coast will bring us showers on Friday, and then a few PM storms through the weekend. Hotter and drier conditions will prevail next week.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with spotty showers and lows near 60. Friday will bring cloudy skies, with scattered showers through the day. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s.

Showers taper off Friday night, then we’ll see more activity this weekend. Saturday afternoon will feature a few pop-up storms, mostly in the mountains. Sunday will bring a few more storms, mainly late day as a front moves in.

Highs will warm into the 80s this weekend, then next week will bring 90 degree heat by Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.