Simpsonville Police looking for teen last seen a month ago

SIMPSONVILLE S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department need help finding a missing 16-year-old last seen a month ago in Travelers Rest.

Alexis Frady was last seen on April 13 around 9 p.m., according to police.

Alexis is described as five foot one and weighing 95 to 100 pounds with redish brownish hair, green eyes, and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve Nike shirt with the white “Just do it” tagline and red Nike checkmark, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on where Alexis Fray might be is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

