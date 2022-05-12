Solicitor: Murder charges dropped against mother in Julie Valentine case

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder charges were dropped against a mother in a more than 30-year-old case of a baby that was found in a field after there was not enough evidence found, according to the solicitor’s office.

In February 1990, a newborn baby girl was found dead in a Kenmore vacuum cleaner box in a field off the road now named Verdae Boulevard. Greenville Police gave her the name Julie Valentine.

An autopsy result indicated the baby had been born alive and may have lived several days before her body was found.

The mother Brook Graham was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse in April 2019 after police tracked down the father through DNA.

On May 12, the solicitor’s office announced the murder charges against Graham have been dropped due to lack of evidence. However, Graham did plead guilty to two counts of neglect of a child and one count of desecration of human remains. She is currently awaiting sentencing for those charges.

This case rocked the city and the name Julie Valentine was known as a symbol for child abuse prevention in Greenville County.

