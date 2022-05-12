Task force investigating death of Anderson County newborn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force is investigating the sudden death of a newborn baby on Thursday.

The coroner said the 1-month-old baby girl died after EMS responded to Boulevard Heights for reports of an infant unresponsive.

The baby had no apparent medical history. According to the coroner, the family awoke Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.and found the baby not breathing.

The coroner said there are no indications of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be completed Friday.

