TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes causing traffic mess on I-85 near exit 48
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are responding to multiple crashes that have caused all lanes to close on I-85 in Greenville County, according to Highway Patrol.
SCDOT says the first initial crash happened near Laurens Road exit 48A southbound at 6:52 a.m. Since this first crash, the following crashes have been reported:
- 7:19 a.m. - I-85 near exit 48 southbound with injuries
- 7:52 a.m. - I-85 exit 48 with southbound with injuries
- 7:56 a.m. - I-85 near exit 48 southbound with injuries
No injuries were reported in the crash that happened at 6:52 a.m.
The coroner’s office said they have been pre-alerted but at this time there are no fatalities.
As of 8:30 a.m., all lanes are blocked in this area while crews work to clear the scene.
