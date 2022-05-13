Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D): Pam Genant

(WILX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pam Genant is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 10.

Genant is a veteran and community acivist.

She supports taxing corporations, voter rights, eliminating food deserts, increasing infrastructure spending and criminal justice reform. She is pro-choice.

Click here to read more about her campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Akerman, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R): Michael Akerman
Virginia Foxx, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R): Virginia Foxx
Michael Felder, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D): Michael Felder
Richard Speer, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-R): Richard Speer