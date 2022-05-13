Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D): Pam Genant
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Pam Genant is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 10.
Genant is a veteran and community acivist.
She supports taxing corporations, voter rights, eliminating food deserts, increasing infrastructure spending and criminal justice reform. She is pro-choice.
