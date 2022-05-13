Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-R): Patrick McHenry

Patrick McHenry is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 10.

McHenry is the incumbent currently serving in his ninth term as the Representative for District 10.

Key votes McHenry opposed during his 2021 term in Congress include the American Rescue Plan Act, the For the People Act, the Equality Act, the Build Back Better Act, the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

He voted for the National Defence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.