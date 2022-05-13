Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Bo Hess
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bo Hess is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.
Hess is a social worker in Asheville, NC.
He cites infrastructure investment, affordable healthcare access and school funding including universal pre-kindergarten as key issues for his campaign.
