Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Bo Hess

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bo Hess is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Hess is a social worker in Asheville, NC.

He cites infrastructure investment, affordable healthcare access and school funding including universal pre-kindergarten as key issues for his campaign.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

