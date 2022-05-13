Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Jasmine Beach-Ferrara

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D)
Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jasmine Beach-Ferrara is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Beach-Ferrara is a western North Carolina county commissioner who says she is running to oppose incumbent Madison Cawthorn.

She supports codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law and legalizing marijuana. She is a member of the LGBTQ community and supports passage of the Equality Act.

Click here to read more about her campaign.

