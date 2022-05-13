Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Jay Carey

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Beach-Ferrara is a western North Carolina county commissioner who says she is running to oppose incumbent Madison Cawthorn.

She supports codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law and legalizing marijuana. She is a member of the LGBTQ community and supports passage of the Equality Act.

Click here to read more about her campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.