Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Jay Carey
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Jay Carey is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.
Carey is a veteran from Hendersonville, NC.
He supports access to affordable healthcare, universal pre-kindergarten and diversity initiatives. Carey believes the minimum wage should be raised to $20 per hour and supports the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Click here to read more about his campaign.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.