Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Jay Carey

Jay Carey is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Carey is a veteran from Hendersonville, NC.

He supports access to affordable healthcare, universal pre-kindergarten and diversity initiatives. Carey believes the minimum wage should be raised to $20 per hour and supports the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.