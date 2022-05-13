Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Jay Carey

Jay Carey, candidate for U.S. House District 11
Jay Carey, candidate for U.S. House District 11(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jay Carey is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Carey is a veteran from Hendersonville, NC.

He supports access to affordable healthcare, universal pre-kindergarten and diversity initiatives. Carey believes the minimum wage should be raised to $20 per hour and supports the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Jay Carey
Michele Woodhouse, candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Michele Woodhouse
Kristie Sluder, candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Kristie Sluder
Bruce O'Connell, candidate for U.S. House District 11
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Bruce O’Connell