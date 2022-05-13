Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Katie Dean
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Katie Dean is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.
Dean is a business owner in Arden, NC.
She supports the expansion of broadband access and improved infrastructure in rural areas. She is pro-choice. She supports diversifying the district’s sources of energy.
Click here to read more about her campaign.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.