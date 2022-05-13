Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Bruce O’Connell
May. 13, 2022
Bruce O’Connell is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.
O’Connell is the owner of the Pisgah Inn.
He cites is experience as a business owner for opposing “federal government overreach.” He is pro-life and believes in developing the agriculture industry in North Carolina. He also said if elected, he will hold in-person town hall meetings in every county in District 11.
