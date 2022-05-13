Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Chuck Edwards

Chuck Edwards is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Edwards is the North Carolina state senator for District 48. He lives in Flat Rock, NC.

Increasing jobs and strengthening the economy are key issues for Edwards. He supports conservation efforts in North Carolina.

In 2020, he introduced state legislation to strengthen DWI laws, the Buncombe County Job Recovery Act, affordable housing legislation and the COVID-19 Recovery Act for District 48.

