Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Madison Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Cawthorn is the incumbent currently holding the seat for District 11. He was backed by then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

In 2021, key votes that Cawthorn opposed included the Built Back Better Act, the Women’s Health Protection Act, the Equality Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. He voted in support of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and the SAFE Banking Act.

Recently Cawthorn has been embroiled in controversy after he was cited for having a firearm at an airport and a video was released showing him behaving in a ‘crude’ manner.

He lives in Hendersonville, NC.

