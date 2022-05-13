Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Matthew Burril

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Matthew Burril is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Burril is a businessman from Buncombe County, NC.

Safeguarding Christian values and morality are key to his campaign. He believes in protecting the Second Amendment and pro-life legislation.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

