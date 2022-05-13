Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Matthew Burril
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Matthew Burril is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.
Burril is a businessman from Buncombe County, NC.
Safeguarding Christian values and morality are key to his campaign. He believes in protecting the Second Amendment and pro-life legislation.
