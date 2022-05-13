Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Michele Woodhouse
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Michele Woodhouse is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.
Woodhouse owns a medical consulting firm.
She is pro-life. Protecting the border, election integrity and the Second Amendment are key issues highlighted on her website. She opposes government mandates and Critical Race Theory.
Click here to read more about her campaign.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.