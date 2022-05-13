Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Wendy Nevarez

Wendy Nevarez is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11.

Nevarez is a veteran from Murphy, NC.

Education is a key issue highlighted by her campaign and she believes in making college more affordable. She supports congressional and healthcare reform as well as protecting social security.

