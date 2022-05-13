Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R): Michael Akerman

Michael Akerman, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R)
Michael Akerman, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael Akerman is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 5.

Akerman is a veteran and former police officer originally from Rock Hill.

He says impeaching President Biden is among his first term political goals if elected. He supports term limits and securing the border. He believes in reducing the size of the U.S. Department of Education.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Virginia Foxx, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R): Virginia Foxx
Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D): Pam Genant
Michael Felder, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D): Michael Felder
Richard Speer, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-R): Richard Speer