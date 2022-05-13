Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R): Michael Akerman

Michael Akerman is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 5.

Akerman is a veteran and former police officer originally from Rock Hill.

He says impeaching President Biden is among his first term political goals if elected. He supports term limits and securing the border. He believes in reducing the size of the U.S. Department of Education.

