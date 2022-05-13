Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R): Virginia Foxx

Virginia Foxx is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 5.

Foxx is the incumbent currently serving as the Representative for District 5 since 2005.

She voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. Key votes she opposed in 2021 include the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the For the People Act, the Equality Act, the Build Back Better Act and the Women’s Health Protection Act.

