Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R): Virginia Foxx

Virginia Foxx, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R)
Virginia Foxx, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia Foxx is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 5.

Foxx is the incumbent currently serving as the Representative for District 5 since 2005.

She voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. Key votes she opposed in 2021 include the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the For the People Act, the Equality Act, the Build Back Better Act and the Women’s Health Protection Act.

Click here to read more about her campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Akerman, candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (NC-R): Michael Akerman
Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D): Pam Genant
Michael Felder, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-D): Michael Felder
Richard Speer, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 10 (NC-R): Richard Speer