Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Alyssia Hammond

Alyssia Hammond is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Hammond is a social justice activist from Raleigh, NC.

Free healthcare, legalizing marijuana and criminal justice reform are key issues of her campaign. She supports prayer in schools. Protecting abortion rights and LGBTQ rights are highlighted on her campaign website.

Click here to read more about her campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.