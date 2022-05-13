Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): B.K. Maginnis

B.K. Maginnis, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D)
B.K. Maginnis, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

B.K. Maginnis is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Maginnis is a business owner and veteran from Winston-Salem, NC.

He believes in reforming the criminal justice system and the Supreme Court. He believes in repealing voter suppression laws and supports pro-choice legislation.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Jay Carey
Jay Carey, candidate for U.S. House District 11
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-D): Jay Carey
Michele Woodhouse, candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Michele Woodhouse
Kristie Sluder, candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R)
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Kristie Sluder
Bruce O'Connell, candidate for U.S. House District 11
Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Bruce O’Connell