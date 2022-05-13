Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): B.K. Maginnis
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
B.K. Maginnis is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.
Maginnis is a business owner and veteran from Winston-Salem, NC.
He believes in reforming the criminal justice system and the Supreme Court. He believes in repealing voter suppression laws and supports pro-choice legislation.
Click here to read more about his campaign.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.