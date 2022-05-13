Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Cheri Beasley

Cheri Beasley is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Beasley is the former Chief Justice for the North Carolina Supreme Court. She served as chief justice from 2019 to 2020, after serving as an associate justice from 2012 to 2019.

She supports expanding access to affordable healthcare, women’s rights and voting rights. Supporting agriculture in North Carolina while tackling climate crisis issues are key issues for her campaign.

