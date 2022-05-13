Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Chrelle Booker

May. 13, 2022
Chrelle Booker is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Booker works in broadcasting and is the mayor pro tempore for Tryon, NC.

She supports diversity initiatives and voting rights. She is pro-choice and supports the legalization of medical marijuana. Raising minimum wage and improving North Carolina’s infrastructure are issues highlighted by her campaign.

