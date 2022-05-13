Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Chrelle Booker

Chrelle Booker is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Booker works in broadcasting and is the mayor pro tempore for Tryon, NC.

She supports diversity initiatives and voting rights. She is pro-choice and supports the legalization of medical marijuana. Raising minimum wage and improving North Carolina’s infrastructure are issues highlighted by her campaign.

Click here to read more about her campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.