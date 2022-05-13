Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Greg Antoine
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Greg Antoine is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.
Antoine is a military veteran and former Chief of Staff of Fayetteville North Carolina VA Coastal Healthcare System.
He supports voting rights and immigration reform. Reducing violent crime and healthcare disparities in North Carolina are focuses of his campaign.
