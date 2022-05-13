Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Greg Antoine

Greg Antoine, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D)
Greg Antoine, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Greg Antoine is a Democratic candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Antoine is a military veteran and former Chief of Staff of Fayetteville North Carolina VA Coastal Healthcare System.

He supports voting rights and immigration reform. Reducing violent crime and healthcare disparities in North Carolina are focuses of his campaign.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

