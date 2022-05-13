Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Kenneth Harper
Kenneth Harper is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.
Harper is an entrepreneur from Reidsville, North Carolina.
He says his campaign is focused on “resolution, restoration and revitalization.” He supports affordable healthcare for all Americans, protecting Constitutional rights and morality in government policy.
