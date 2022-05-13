Advertisement

Kenneth Harper, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)

Kenneth Harper, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)
Kenneth Harper, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kenneth Harper is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Harper is an entrepreneur from Reidsville, North Carolina.

He says his campaign is focused on “resolution, restoration and revitalization.” He supports affordable healthcare for all Americans, protecting Constitutional rights and morality in government policy.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

