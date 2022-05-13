Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Lichia Sibhatu
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lichia Sibhatu is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.
Sibhatu is a daycare owner in Wake County.
Diversity, education, national security and the economy are the primary issues highlighted on her campaign website. She supports increased funding for education and the military.
