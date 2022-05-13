Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Lichia Sibhatu

Lichia Sibhatu, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)
Lichia Sibhatu, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lichia Sibhatu is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Sibhatu is a daycare owner in Wake County.

Diversity, education, national security and the economy are the primary issues highlighted on her campaign website. She supports increased funding for education and the military.

Click here to read more about her campaign.

