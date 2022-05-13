Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Mark Walker

Mark Walker is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Walker previously served as the U.S. House Representative for NC District 6 from 2015 to 2021. Before his time in Congress, he was a pastor.

He served as the vice chairman of the House Republican Conference and on the intelligence and counterterrorism subcommittee.

Walker is pro-life, supports Second Amendment protections, school choice and tax reform.

