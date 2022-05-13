Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Mark Walker

Mark Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)
Mark Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mark Walker is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

Walker previously served as the U.S. House Representative for NC District 6 from 2015 to 2021. Before his time in Congress, he was a pastor.

He served as the vice chairman of the House Republican Conference and on the intelligence and counterterrorism subcommittee.

Walker is pro-life, supports Second Amendment protections, school choice and tax reform.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chrelle Booker, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Chrelle Booker
Cheri Beasley, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Cheri Beasley
Greg Antoine, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Greg Antoine
Robert Colon, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): Robert Colon
James L. Carr Jr., candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D)
Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-D): James L. Carr Jr.