Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Mark Walker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mark Walker is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.
Walker previously served as the U.S. House Representative for NC District 6 from 2015 to 2021. Before his time in Congress, he was a pastor.
He served as the vice chairman of the House Republican Conference and on the intelligence and counterterrorism subcommittee.
Walker is pro-life, supports Second Amendment protections, school choice and tax reform.
