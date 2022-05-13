Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R): Pat McCrory

Pat McCrory, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)
Pat McCrory, candidate for U.S. Senate (NC-R)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Pat McCrory is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. Senate.

McCrory was the former Governor of North Carolina from 2013 to 2017.

Fiscal responsibility, security, and family are the primary platforms of his campaign. McCrory supports cutting taxes, increasing military spending and preventing sanctuary cities.

He is pro-life and supports conservative judges.

Click here to read more about his campaign.

