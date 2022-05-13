Advertisement

ClemsonLIFE program graduates 14 this semester

By Jarvis Robertson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the season of graduation. For some at Clemson University, this marks the next big step if their journey of life.

ClemsonLife is a program that helps to prepare people with “intellectual disabilities for competitive employment and independent living through a combination of academic coursework and career exploration,” as their website reads.

“Learning is a lifelong pursuit,” said Joe Ryan, the program’s executive director.

“it gave me a chance to go to college,” said Tyler Trout, a student who just graduated the program this semester.

This experience is one he feels is special and transformative. It taught him how to live on his own, the importance of having a job and skills, and “life stability”.

14 students graduated from the program this semester. They had the option of a two or four your certificate plan.

“96 percent of our graduates are employed afterwards,” Ryan said.

“It feels really good because I am surrounded with friends, love, and my family,” Emily Parkey Ferguson said, another student who’s graduated. “I found an apartment already, living on my own.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As part of the theater/museum's educational component, the Echo Project is doing an "oral...
Turning hate into hope: A new look at what could go inside Echo Theater in Laurens
Egg prices keep rising
Multiple factors behind rise in egg prices
Egg prices keep rising
Egg shortage continues
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Coroner: 2 inmates found dead at Greenville County Detention Center