Coroner: 2 inmates found dead at Greenville County Detention Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after two inmates were found dead at the detention center.

According to the coroner, the inmates were found unresponsive in their housing unit and pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, May 13.

