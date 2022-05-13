Advertisement

Driver dies in crash after running off road in Fountain Inn, troopers say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver has died after running off the road along Highway 418 in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and hit multiple trees. The driver sadly passed away on scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

Hwy 418 Greenville County crash
