Driver dies in crash after running off road in Fountain Inn, troopers say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver has died after running off the road along Highway 418 in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and hit multiple trees. The driver sadly passed away on scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MORE NEWS: ClemsonLIFE program graduates 14 this semester

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.