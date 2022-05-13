Deputies arrest Seneca man on drugs and solicitation of minor charges

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca man Thursday for soliciting a minor and narcotics.

Deputies said Justin Turner Cheek was arrested on warrants related to two separate investigations. In an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Bureau, Cheek attempted to solicit sex, as well as explicit images, from an online account he believed was being used by a 14-year-old on Feb. 25.

On April 27, deputies said Cheek was pulled over on Smith Dairy Road near Highway 59. During the traffic stop, approximately 1.88 grams of meth was located and seized.

Cheeks was arrested on May 12 around 2:15 and charged with distribution of meth and criminal solicitation of a minor. At this time, he remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on combined $40,000 surety bond.

