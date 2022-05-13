Deputies need help finding Upstate man last seen at McDonald’s in March

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man who was last seen at a McDonald’s in March.

Deputies said Billy J. Martinez was last seen on March 24 at the McDonald’s on Whitehall Road and Pearman Dairy Road.

Martinez is likely wearing a white and blue shirt with Khakis and tennis shoes, according to deputies.

If you see Billy Martinez or know where he is, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-06250.

MORE NEWS: Runaway teen from Greenville County found safe, deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.