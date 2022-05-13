Advertisement

Deputies need help finding Upstate man last seen at McDonald’s in March

Billy Martinez
Billy Martinez(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man who was last seen at a McDonald’s in March.

Deputies said Billy J. Martinez was last seen on March 24 at the McDonald’s on Whitehall Road and Pearman Dairy Road.

Martinez is likely wearing a white and blue shirt with Khakis and tennis shoes, according to deputies.

If you see Billy Martinez or know where he is, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-06250.

MORE NEWS: Runaway teen from Greenville County found safe, deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Greenville Greek Fest returns to downtown!
Greenville Greek Festival is back in full swing!
Greenville Greek Fest returns to downtown!
Greenville Greek Fest returns to downtown!
Camren Smith
Runaway teen from Greenville County found safe, deputies say
Hwy 418 Greenville County crash
Hwy 418 Greenville County crash