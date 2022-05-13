Advertisement

One shot at apartment complex near USC Upstate's campus, deputies say

Windsor Palms Apartments
Windsor Palms Apartments(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Deputies are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex near the University of South Carolina Upstate campus, according to dispatch.

Deputies say the call came in around noon in reference to a domestic disturbance and then shots fired at the Windsor Palms Apartments on Pinegate Drive. Upon arrival, deputies were directed by an apartment complex employee to a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

We’re told this investigation is in the early stages and is active and ongoing.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

