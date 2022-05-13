Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an endangered missing man.

According to deputies, they received a call at about 5:49 p.m. that 75-year-old Charles Abran Banks went missing from the Carriage House of Taylors, an assisted living facility located on W. Main Street.

Deputies say Banks is five foot nine inches tall, weighs 200 pounds with grey hair, a grey beard and blue eyes.

He is possibly wearing a brown and white striped shirt and is to be in need of immediate medical attention, deputies say.

If anyone has seen Banks, call 911.

