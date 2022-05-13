Greenville Greek Festival is back in full swing!

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you smell the food? Enjoy Greek culture through food, dance, and vendors at the 34th annual Greenville Greek Festival this weekend.

The community of Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral authentic Greek food and pastries will be offered through a drive-thru and onsite dining Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Attendees can try traditional favorites like Athenian Chicken, Pastichio, Moussaka, and Gyros! We will also have Greek Meatballs (Keftedes) with Orzo Pasta and Stuffed Grape Leaves (Dolmades). You can satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade Greek pastries featuring Baklava, Greek Cookies, or a combination assortment plate.

Organizers say Dance Troupes will be performing traditional Greek dances at various times throughout the festival and there will be continuous live Greek music throughout the weekend.

Be sure to stop by the vendors at the marketplace, or Plaka, offering jewelry, clothing, gifts, and more.

We’re told tours of the church and an iconography exhibit will also be available.

For more information on Greek Fest, click here.

