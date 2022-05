NFL 2022 Football games airing on FOX

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NFL football season starts Sunday, September 11.

Here is a look at the games that could air right here on FOX.

Sunday, September 11

Washington Commanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m.



Philadelphia Eagles vs. Lions at 1 p.m.



Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.



49ers vs. Chicago Beats at 1 p.m.



Giants vs. Tennessee Titans at 4:25 p.m.



Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.



Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants at 1 p.m.



New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m.



Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions at 1 p.m.



San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m.



Atlanta Falcons vs. LA Rams at 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, September 25

New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m.



New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m.



Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.



Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m.

