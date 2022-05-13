Spartanburg County remembers fallen officers with wreath-laying ceremony

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is remembering and honoring all of the county’s fallen officers with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office.

City officials say since 1962, the United States has set aside May 15th of each year to remember law enforcement officers that have died in the line of duty serving our communities. For several years now, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Ceremonial Honor Guard has conducted a wreath-laying ceremony.

Due to May 15 being on a Sunday this year, the Honor Guard is observing this solemn day on May 13.

We’re told the names of the 15 fallen officers, all of which are on the memorial outside of the Sheriff’s Office, were read at the ceremony. This was followed by a wreath being placed and the Honor Guard performing a rifle salute. Taps was then played and the flag was lowered.

