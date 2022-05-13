Advertisement

Deputies: Man charged in connection to sexual assault of 5-year-old

Matthew Alexander Moses
Matthew Alexander Moses(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Deputies arrested a man in connection to the recent sexual assault of a 5-year-old child on Sunday, May 8.

As a result of an investigation, detectives charged Matthew Alexander Moses with felony indecent liberties with a child, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Moses is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The Believe Child Advocacy Center of Henderson County assisted with this investigation.

