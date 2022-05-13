Two Upstate students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Secretary of Education announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in the academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Two of the students are from the Upstate.

Nyah Joudeh from Riverside High School in Greenville County and William Maxwell Booker from Spartanburg High School in Spartanburg County were both named on the 2022 list of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as commitment to community service and leadership, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

“Nyah truly is the epitome of a Riverside High School student,” said Riverside High School principal Darah Huffman. “Not only is she reaching higher standards in the classroom; she tasks herself to be the best in all of her avenues. Her empathy for others is inspiring as she is steadily seeking ways to better her community. This amazing recognition serves as a reflection of Nyah’s commitment to her values, but it is merely a step in her lifelong quest of academia and medical service. We are honored to have Nyah as a student and future alumna of Riverside High School.”

“Today, our Spartanburg High School Viking community stands a bit taller and shines a bit brighter because Maxwell Booker’s accomplishments reflect the collective investment and impact of our school, our district and our community,” said Dr. Vance Jones, Spartanburg High School principal. “As the first African American student from Spartanburg School District Seven to be named a United States Presidential Scholar, Maxwell is an example and inspiration for all children in our community.”

MORE NEWS: Greenville Greek Festival is back in full swing!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.