Upstate county councilman charged with domestic violence

MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County councilman is facing charges after a domestic violence incident.

According to arrest warrants, 38-year-old Matthew Durham is accused of committing multiple acts of domestic violence between 2020 and 2021 in front of two children.

The warrants state a child tried to intervene to protect the victim.

Durham is charged with domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child. The case was investigated by SLED at the request of Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

