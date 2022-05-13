Upstate county councilman charged with domestic violence
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County councilman is facing charges after a domestic violence incident.
According to arrest warrants, 38-year-old Matthew Durham is accused of committing multiple acts of domestic violence between 2020 and 2021 in front of two children.
The warrants state a child tried to intervene to protect the victim.
Durham is charged with domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child. The case was investigated by SLED at the request of Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.
