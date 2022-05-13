Weekend Hit and Miss Showers/T-Storms, Especially Mountains

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours, we’re still looking at a few showers possible. It remains mild with lows by morning in the low 60s, except mid 50s in the mountains. Watch for some areas of dense fog early Saturday.

To start the weekend on Saturday, expect dry conditions in the morning, but with the heating of the day we’ll see showers and some thunderstorms begin to pop up, more numerous across the higher elevations. It’s be warm with highs in the low 80s, with upper 70s in the mountains. Some showers could linger Saturday night as it remains mild, with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate, with upper 50s in the mountains. Some morning fog is once again possible into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with warm and humid conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s for the Upstate, with low 80s in the mountains, where storms will be more numerous. A few of the storms could be strong, especially in the higher elevations.

Next week we get a serious taste of summer, with highs in the upper 80s and 90s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

